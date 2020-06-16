Columbus City Council addresses use of force policy

The Columbus City Council discuss a few hot topics during Tuesday's meeting, including new policies for the police department and Mississippi's state flag.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- New policies for the police department and the Mississippi state flag were the topics of discussion at Tuesday’s city council meeting.

In a 5 -1 vote the Columbus City Councilmen approved a resolution to ask legislators to replace the current state flag.

- Advertisement -

Councilmen say the flag has a darkened past.

In a unanimous vote, city leaders approve the “Use of Force” policy.

This was brought up last week in a virtual town hall.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton presented the Standard Operating Procedure officers must follow while on duty.

Chokeholds, making implicit bias, and having a knee on someone’s neck will not be allowed.

Columbus PD says following recent protests, it’s vital officers and the people can trust each other.

“If you are with another officer and you see that the officer is doing wrong then it’s a violation. And then you can be charged with the officer also if you’re not asking an officer not to continue doing what is wrong,” said Mayor Robert Smith.

Columbus PD will enforce the procedures effective immediately.