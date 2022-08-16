Columbus city council appointing a search committee to find police chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus city council is expected to appoint a search committee to find the next police chief.

Ten people are being proposed for the group.

Mayor Keith Gaskin, along with Councilmen Joseph Mickens, Stephen Jones, and Rusty Green are on the list.

From the city, COO Jammie Garrett and Human Resources Director Pat Mitchell are also being considered.

There are also four people from the community that will be on the committee.

Former Police Chief Pete Bowen, District Attorney Scott Colom, Public Defender Amanda Meadows, and Rita Felton from Columbus Air Force Base.