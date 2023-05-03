Columbus City Council approves police chief’s request for more radar units

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police will soon have an additional tool, besides the city’s ever-present speed bumps, to slow down speeders.

At last night’s meeting, the City Council approved Police Chief Joseph Daughtry’s request for 18 radar units.

15 of these will be going into CPD patrol cars, and three will be mounted on the department’s motorcycles which will be returning to regular patrol duty.

When Daughtry arrived earlier this year, one of the discussions he and Mayor Keith Gaskin had was centered on speeding and street racing.

Daughtry looked into the department’s inventory and found there were only two radar guns, and they were not installed in vehicles.

Another handful of units was found as the city began cleaning out its storage at the former Maxxim Medical Building.

The money was already in CPD’s budget.

