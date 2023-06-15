Columbus City Council discusses ‘Old River Bridge’ repairs

old river bridge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council met Thursday morning and one of the big topics of discussion was repairs to the Columbus Riverwalk Pedestrian Bridge.

The “Old River Bridge”, as it’s sometimes known, was severely damaged in February 2020 when it was struck by a runaway barge filled with limestone.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said repairs are supposed to be made soon.

“The repairs are supposed to be in soon for the bridge that was damaged about two years ago. We hope that they will be started by the end of the month which will be down by the entry at the Riverwalk where you walk under. That area will be closed for about six months while they get the work done. We are looking for to it. It’s been a while since we were able to use that bridge for activities and events so we are excited for them to get started. Things should be in place by the end of the month,” said Gaskin.

Gaskin said that everything is in place, now it’s just a matter of the contractors and engineers to begin those repairs.

