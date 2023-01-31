Columbus City Council fires employees accused of stealing city gas

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three Columbus employees accused of pilfering gasoline from the city were fired.

Michael Williams, Deountray Roby, Kendrick Walker, and Demarcus Smith were all arrested in the investigation.

Roby and Walker are charged with felony embezzlement. Smith faces a misdemeanor embezzlement charge.

Williams is facing an accessory after the fact charge.

Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing allegedly catching one in the act of filling up.

The city owns and maintains its own gas pump for official city vehicles.

Roby, Walker, and Smith had been on paid administrative leave.

Only the city council can suspend without pay or terminate an employee.

They did so this morning at a special meeting.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter