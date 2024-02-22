Columbus City Council fires officer accused of shoplifting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus police officer accused of stealing a pair of shoes is now without a job.

Robin Conner was charged with misdemeanor shoplifting on Wednesday.

She was taking a pair of shoes from Dick’s Sporting Goods without paying for them.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said Conner was wearing her uniform and on-duty when she was taken into custody.

The Columbus City Council met in a special called meeting. In the executive session, the council discussed the job performance of a patrol officer.

A press release from the city did not specifically identify Conner.

However, the release did say it was related to an incident at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Wednesday.

Conner was given the opportunity to attend the meeting but did not.

The officer was terminated effective immediately.

In Columbus, only the city council can vote to hire and fire employees.

