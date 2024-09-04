Columbus City Council makes move regarding city’s budget

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is moving ahead with its 2025 budget plans.

At a work session August 29, the Council voted to hold a public hearing and consider a second drop in the millage rate for next year.

They had already dropped from $54.11 million to $53 million; but after hearing from Tax Assessor Greg Andrews about the amount of increase in taxes to property owners, they were considering dropping to 51 and a half million.

However, that same day, at a special-call meeting they reversed the earlier decision regarding the public hearing and voted to move forward at $53 million.

At that rate, the city will be able to cover current needs and some items that will help things run better in the future.

“This year we’re looking at potentially having a very nice raise across the board again. We’re also, which I think is very important, looking at having a capital budget, which is something I have pushed for since I was elected. A capital budget helps your city be prepared for expenses you don’t foresee coming, and also planning for the needs of your departments”, said Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The Mayor and City Council will hold a special meeting at 2:45 p.m. September 9 in City Hall to discuss appropriations and to finalize and approve the budget.

That meeting is open to the public.

