Columbus City Council moves forward with plans to pave city streets

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is moving forward with plans to pave city streets.

There’s about $6.9 million for the work.

The council took $500,000 of that money off the top to focus on major streets in the city to pave.

Now, city leaders must decide how the rest of the money will be split.

Each councilperson is also identifying paving or watershed projects that are a priority in their ward.

Work could begin next spring.

This will be the first time the city has used internet sales tax money for a majority of the paving projects.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter