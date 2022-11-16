Columbus City Council postpones discussions about expanding borders

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council temporarily tabled a plan to explore expanding the city’s borders.

The council heard a proposal from Golden Triangle Planning and Development District about conducting a study into the costs and benefits of annexing two areas around Lehmberg Road into the city limits.

GTPDD estimated the cost of the study to be around $40,000, with another $12,000 to come up with a redistricting plan if the area is annexed.

Mayor Keith Gaskin had concerns because the city has been working with Bridge and Watson out of Oxford for several years on redistricting and the most recent annexation. And that group has already begun a redistricting plan in response to the most recent census numbers.

The council deadlocked on going forward with the study. Gaskin broke the tie in favor of tabling the discussion.

“There are a lot of issues to look at when you’re considering annexation. And there’s a lot of effort that goes into redistricting as well, so this is not an issue that we should take lightly in the city. We should do our due diligence and make sure that we’re moving in the best direction for the city and our citizens,” said Gaskin.

The Council did ask GTPDD to come to the next meeting to discuss in more detail what the project would involve.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter