Columbus City Council searching to hire a lobbyist

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is looking for a louder voice in Jackson.

The Council has voted to explore the possibility of hiring a lobbyist to bring the needs of the city to the attention of state lawmakers.

Mayor Keith Gaskin says he likes the idea of having someone in Jackson who is focused on getting results for Columbus and its residents.

One concern that has come up is how to pay for the position.

“Finances are always an issue. Because this is not a full-time person or new position; it’s not wise to create a new position that was not budgeted, but we do have funds in accounts we could use, and it would not be a huge amount of money,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The city will be reaching out to professional lobbyists and see how they can contract with them.