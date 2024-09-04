Columbus City Leaders talk renovation for Welcome Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A welcoming sigh of relief comes from the Columbus City Council.

City leaders have been mulling over a $54,000 price tag to help renovate the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center.

The Mississippi Department of Archives and History is leading the project.

More than $300,000 in grant money is being used for the refurbishment.

Matching money from the city was required.

The Columbus Cultural Heritage Foundation sought the grant and matching funds for the welcome center and museum.

