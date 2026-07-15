Columbus City Council votes unanimously to promote Assistant Chief Garland Ward as new Chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Less than 48 hours after Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry was named the new Chief of the Yazoo City Police Department, the Columbus City Council picked his successor.

At its work session this Wednesday morning, the City Council voted unanimously to promote Assistant Chief Garland Ward to the top spot.

Ward had served as the Chief in McComb before taking the Assistant Chief for Operations job in Columbus.

He has worked very closely with Daughtry on shaping departmental policy.

Mayor Stephen Jones thinks he will be a good fit for the job.

“We’ll move forward, and you know, continue the work of the CPD. You know, all the officers, I think we have good officers, and you know, we’ll move forward, and he’ll be making those decisions now,” said Stephen.

Ward’s pay in the new post will reportedly be $100,000 a year.

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