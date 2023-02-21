Columbus City Council will consider banning sale of ZAZA

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus City Council is considering putting a ban on a new drug taking over the streets.

We’ve been telling you about the drug ZAZA that law enforcement in Lowndes County has been sounding the alarm on.

It is sold at neighborhood gas stations.

One doctor is even calling it “gas station heroin”.

Lawmakers are also growing concerned about the drug.

House Bill 4 has passed in the House and is pending in the Senate.

If it passes, it will make ZAZA a schedule one drug banning it immediately.

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said he wanted it clear that the drug is a problem and they want sales to stop.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter