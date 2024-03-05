Columbus City Council will vote on decision to study annexation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The topic of annexation goes before the Columbus City Council on Tuesday, March 5.

This time, the council will be voting on whether or not to approve the study of annexation in the city.

Councilwoman Jacqueline DiCicco said the decision to annex at this time is not financially sound for the city or its citizens.

“We’ve already invested $18,000 in attorney fees and consulting fees to get this project going that was voted on with a 4-2 vote. Should this be annexed, we would have to have lines drawn again at an additional cost. Yes, the funds and costs go on and on. This is just the beginning and it’s already cost the taxpayers $18,000,” said DiCicco.

A vote to approve the ordinance to continue the study of annexation for the proposed ward.

