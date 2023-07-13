Columbus city councilman connected to armed robbery investigation

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus city councilman is connected to an armed robbery investigation but has not been charged.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry told WCBI Ward 4 Councilman Pierre Beard was outside of Waffle House on June 25 when two people were robbed at gunpoint.

Quavis Betts was charged with armed robbery.

Police have talked to Beard as part of their ongoing investigation.

When contacted by WCBI earlier this week, Beard did not address any allegations or connection to the incident.

Sources told WCBI that Beard did not report the alleged crime to law enforcement.

The Commercial Dispatch reported Betts was arrested at a hotel room booked in Beard’s name.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter