Columbus City Councilman Pierre Beard back behind bars

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City Councilman Pierre Beard is back behind bars, once again.

The Ward 4 city leader was taken into custody after Tuesday morning’s special called city council meeting.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said there was a Justice Court warrant for Beard’s arrest.

The councilman is accused of not paying his Justice Court fines.

This comes after Beard was arrested twice in December. Once was in Alabama.

The other arrest came during a search warrant at his home by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Beard was charged with multiple misdemeanors in those incidents.

