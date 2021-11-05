Columbus city councilman turns himself in on a domestic violence charge

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus city councilman turns himself in on a domestic violence charge.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton Ward 4 Councilman Pierre Beard was booked this afternoon.

Beard is charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

Officers were called to Beard’s Byrnes Circle home about 6 PM on Thursday night.

Shelton tells WCBI that Beard and his wife were reportedly in an argument when a gunshot was fired in the back yard.

No one was injured.

Beard was not at the home when officers arrived.

Shelton says an officer filed a domestic violence affidavit against Beard.