Columbus city councilman turns himself in on a domestic violence charge
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus city councilman turns himself in on a domestic violence charge.
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton Ward 4 Councilman Pierre Beard was booked this afternoon.
Beard is charged with a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.
Officers were called to Beard’s Byrnes Circle home about 6 PM on Thursday night.
Shelton tells WCBI that Beard and his wife were reportedly in an argument when a gunshot was fired in the back yard.
No one was injured.
Beard was not at the home when officers arrived.
Shelton says an officer filed a domestic violence affidavit against Beard.