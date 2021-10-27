Columbus city councilmen take trip for ideas for Propst Park improvements

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Columbus city councilmen take a road trip to get some ideas to improve Propst Park.

The group visited Vicksburg to see that city’s parks and recreation department.

Ward 2 Councilman Joseph Mickens, Ward 4 Councilman Pierre Beard, and Ward 5 Councilmen Stephen Jones went on the trip.

Kevin Stafford from the city’s engineering group also went.

Vicksburg has turf multi-use fields, along with a zip line and putt-putt golf course. There are also tennis courts and playgrounds there.

Columbus normally gets about 440 thousand dollars a year for recreation from the two percent tourism tax.

That money could potentially be used for upgrades at Propst Park.

“Everything is on the table and this facility offers a lot of ideas we can bring back to Columbus and incorporate what hopefully makes sense for us after getting feedback from the community,” Kevin Stafford, Columbus City Engineer.

All of the city councilmen want input from the people who use the Propst Park before making a decision about upgrades.

The city leaders will give a report next Tuesday, at the council meeting, of their findings.