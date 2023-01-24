Columbus city employee accused of embezzling from city-owned gas pump

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus public works employee is accused of filling up his gas tank at the city’s expense.

22-year-old Deountray Roby is charged with embezzlement.

Columbus police officers made the arrest after seeing Roby allegedly filling up at a city-owned gas pump on Monday night.

The city owns and maintains its own gas pump for official city vehicles.

Columbus Spokesperson Joe Dillon said Roby is on administrative leave until the city council meets to discuss Roby’s employment.

Only the city council can suspend without pay or terminate an employee.

Bond for Roby has not been set.

