Columbus city leaders approve 2021 audit

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders approve and put to bed the town’s 2021 audit.

The audit has been plagued by delays, including trying to track down records and figuring out how funds were moved around.

At Tuesday night’s city council, the audit was voted on and accepted by the council.

There were a total of 12 findings in the audit. Three were related to State Laws and Regulations, and nine were related to Internal Control Issues.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said measures are being taken to correct and implement best practices for years to come.

