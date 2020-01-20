Columbus city leaders consider hiring assistant chief, investigations commander

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department could soon hire an assistant chief and investigations commander.
City leaders will consider hiring for the positions at their Tuesday night meeting.
- Advertisement -
A letter in the city council agenda stated that a committee is recommending the hiring of Doran Johnson for assistant chief and Rick Jones for captain of criminal investigations.
Johnson is a former CPD officer and is currently the chief of police for the Columbus school district.
Jones is also a former CPD officer and Lowndes County Adult Detention Center jail administrator. He also unsuccessfully ran for sheriff.