COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders get the ball rolling on a redistricting plan.

At a work session, the mayor and city council heard a preliminary redistricting report from Chris Watson of Bridge and Watson Consultants in Oxford.

After each census, cities, and counties have to redraw ward and district lines to adjust for changes in population and to maintain voter strength.

Watson is advising boundary changes in every ward except Ward 3.

Council members are studying the proposal and may recommend changes.

“Well, they’re not going to formally look at it again, until they have some time to study it. They’re going to go back and study his suggestions, and that was what that was today. If they were to approve what he came forward with today, the city would be in compliance with the law, that our districts are fairly aligned,” said Mayor Keith Gaskin.

Mayor Gaskin says that as long as the plan is approved within 2 years things should be okay.

Watson is also working with the council to identify locations that fit the distance criteria for medical marijuana operations.