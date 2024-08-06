Columbus city leaders plan to brighten lights along 20th Street N.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are hoping to shed a little light on a problem area on the city’s Northside.

The Mayor and City Council council members are expected to take up a plan to brighten existing lights along 20th Street North between Seventh and 14th Avenues.

This is the area roughly, from Sim Scott Park and Hunt School up to Skeet’s Hot Dogs.

And it’s an area that has seen an uptick in crime in the past few months.

There were a number of business break-ins and vandalism cases in the 20th Street North area over the Summer.

If the move is approved, existing 90-watt lights will be replaced with 250-watt lights.

