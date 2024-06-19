Columbus city leaders receive long-delayed 2021 audit report

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Audits were the theme of the night at the meeting of the mayor and city council in Columbus.

Early in the meeting, the council received a report on the long-delayed 2021 audit report.

The report was supposed to be delivered at the last council meeting, but more information was requested before it could be completed.

Wanda Holley, who presented the audit report, said that difficulties in getting necessary information delayed the process.

After a more than 30-minute report, the council also heard from Certified Public Accountant Will Sanders during the citizen input portion of the meeting.

Sanders has been critical of the city’s audit process. He said the council is not asking appropriate questions of the auditors, and he recommended that the council form an audit committee.

Council members are expected to read over the audit report and take it up again at the next meeting.

