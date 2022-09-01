Columbus city leaders still working on budget plan

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus city leaders are still hammering out a budget plan.

After getting feedback from residents at a public hearing, the Mayor and City Council held a work session to iron out details for next year’s spending plan.

A couple of things have changed in the past few days. There will be some adjustments to planned salary increases, and leaders decided to move forward without a tax increase.

One area of concern is the amount of money Columbus Municipal School District is requesting from the city.

The school board has requested a 6 point 8 percent increase from the city, which is just short of the maximum 7 percent they can request before triggering a citywide vote on the matter.

City leaders are trying to find some middle ground.