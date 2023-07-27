Columbus city leaders take to streets to best decide how to fix them

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI0 – Columbus city leaders have been taking to the streets to best decide how to fix them.

The city has about $7 million set aside for street repairs.

The city’s engineer has been driving the city and surveying problem areas.

He will be meeting one-on-one with City Council members to work out a list of priorities.

Special attention will likely be paid to the most traveled and visible streets in the city.

There has been some discussion of using part of the money to work on flooding and drainage issues in wards that have fewer street concerns.

