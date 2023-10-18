Columbus city officials approve purchase of artificial Christmas tree

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus will begin a new Christmas tradition this year.

The City Council approved the purchase of an artificial Christmas Tree.

The idea came about after it was learned that repair work on the Old River Bridge might block access to the tree that the city has been using for the past several years.

The new 22-foot tall tree will be pre-lit, custom-built, and can be added to in the future.

It will be set up next to the Tennessee Williams Birthplace.

Mayor Keith Gaskin reached out to area businesses to help with the cost and found a generous partner.

“Oak Bridge insurance will be covering the cost. So, we will have a sign in front of the tree saying sponsored by Oak Bridge Insurance. A lot of cities have things sponsored by different corporations and individuals. So, we are grateful for their support because, without them, we probably would not have a tree,” said Gaskin.

