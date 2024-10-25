Columbus city officials plan to improve roads

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Whether you’re taking your dog for a walk, grabbing lunch with your friends, or picking your child from school, we all need roads to get to where we’re going.

Columbus city officials wants to make those roads safer.

The Mayor’s office released a survey for the community to give feedback on what areas you think need improvement.

“This study will give us important data about what areas where there’s high injury or high traffic fatality, and what things that we can do to make our roads and street safer for pedestrians throughout the entire city,” said Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin.

The survey is apart of the Columbus Safe Streets and Roads for All Safety Action Plan.

The mayor’s office received a $160,ooo federal grant to help fund this project.

“We know that we have issues with some of our streets and roads, the conditions of them. Just over time, there’s new technology out there to make things safer. I think this is probably one of the more important grants that we’ve sought and hopefully we’ll receive even more funding for it to implement what I think will be valuable information,” said Gaskin.

Engineers were hired to conduct the survey.

The information gathered will be used to apply for more funding to put the safety plan into action.

“It can affect sidewalks, it can affect bicycle lanes, it can affect traffic lights, it can affect roads, any dangerous roads, that we have or intersections. It’ll help us get the data that we need to make the improvements that we need to make sure our streets as safe as possible,” said Gaskin.

The engineers are also working with MDOT and local police TO help identify the top areas of the city that need improvement.

Mayor Gaskin said the goal is to improve the overall transportation safety of Columbus.

You can find the survey on city hall’s website under residents or click the link below.

City of Columbus SS4A Safety Action Plan

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X