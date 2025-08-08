Columbus City Prosecutor charged with contempt of court

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus City Prosecutor has been sentenced to jail time and a fine on a Contempt of Court charge.

Municipal Court Judge Gary Goodwin issued the order against City Prosecutor Nicole Clinkscales on July 28.

The Contempt of Court charge stems from a July 24 incident during a session of misdemeanor trials.

During one case, Clinkscales and Defense Attorney Rod Ray reportedly began arguing between themselves.

The judge called on both of them to apologize to the court. In his order, Goodwin states that Ray did and Clinkscales did not.

Goodwin filed the contempt order four days later, on the 28.

He called for a $100 fine and one day in jail.

The order gave Clinkscales until July 31 to present evidence opposing the charge.

She filed a motion for Goodwin to recuse himself from the case and for the appointment of a special judge. She also filed for a continuance. Both motions were filed before the July 31 deadline.

We reached out to Clinkscales for comment, but did not hear back from her. In a Facebook post, she describes the court as a “hostile work environment,” and said she has reported his actions and that City Administrators have sat in on court.

She also claims in the statement that Goodwin exceeded his authority by sentencing her to BOTH jail and a fine, saying rules allow for the imposition of one or the other, not both.

