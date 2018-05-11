Columbus cold case cracked with the help of DNA

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – DNA helps crack open a three year-old Columbus burglary and sexual assault cold case.

Now, 20 year-old Jamory Ross is charged with Armed Robbery, Sexual Assault and Burglary.

- Advertisement -

The alleged incident happened on July 8, 2015.

He remains in the Lowndes County jail Friday.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says DNA was collected from the original crime scene and ran through a national DNA database.

Ross’s DNA was collected when he went to prison for an unrelated charges and put into the CODIS system.

That national database is what turned up the hit.

This is video from a previous arrest in 2015.

In fact, Ross has been out on parole.

“So with DNA and never changes, it’s a biometric, much like a fingerprint and then each person’s DNA is individual for the most part,” said Columbus Forensic Director Austin Sheperd. “If we find that type of evidence on the crime scene then even if we can’t make a positive identification immediately with the use of Codice, the DNA database, then that unknown DNA sits out there basically forever until an individual is arrested for another charge or their DNA goes on that system for some reason then we will make a positive identification.”

Ross was denied bond when he appeared before a judge earlier this week.