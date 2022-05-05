Columbus community joined the nation in day of prayer

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus community joined the rest of the nation to gather in prayer and praise.

Hundreds gathered for the national day of prayer.

Organizers say the event, which featured the choir from the Columbus Christian Academy, recognizes the importance of taking the time to honor the Lord.

“We certainly need prayer in our nation right now. There needs to be a turning back to God and the principles he laid down in his word about caring for others, honoring others, respecting others, and certainly respecting life,” said Nell Bateman, Member of the Christian Community in Prayer.

This year ceremony in Columbus featured guest speaker Abraham Hamilton and a parting song by Isaiah Perkins.