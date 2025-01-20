Columbus community remembers legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Community members and local and state leaders came together in downtown Columbus to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The day started with the Freedom Walk from the municipal complex to City Hall.

Citizens gathered for prayer, and breakfast, and listened to speeches and songs honoring Dr. King’s life.

To wrap up the event, city leaders and community members read King’s letter that he wrote in the Birmingham Jail.

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin said this is a day of service and education.

He said it was great to see citizens coming together as one and remember the efforts put forth to try and bring equal rights to all.

“We should never stop striving to reach out to our fellow man to make sure that everybody is getting exactly what they need in this world from a political standpoint, and from a social standpoint. We are better if we are trying to work with each other and follow the lessons of Dr. King. People must educate themselves on the facts that this country has faced over the years. Some of them are uncomfortable, but we must know what they were and that we never repeat them again. So that’s what we’re trying to do today, is just to make sure that people not only are remembering this day, but not to use it as a day off, but as it is a day to give back. And we can come together as one and work for the betterment of our communities,” said Gaskin.

In partnership with United Way, one of the ways the city of Columbus is honoring King is by encouraging citizens to help them refill and restore the blessings boxes around town.

Gaskin said this is one way to give back to others in the community just like Dr. King did throughout his life.

