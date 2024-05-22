Columbus continues clean-up as trees still block roads downtown

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly two weeks after high winds batter downtown Columbus, cleanup continues.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said two streets remain closed.

Third Avenue North, across from Franklin Academy, and Fifth Avenue South. That will be in the area of MUW faculty housing.

Trees are still across the road from the May 9 storm.

Right now, the city does not want to move them because it could cause more issues down the road.

“When trees fall like that, even if they’re in the cities right away, our first responsibility is to make sure that the street that area is closed off or is as safe as possible. When those trees land on other people’s property, we have to work with the homeowners or the property owners to make sure that when they’re being removed they’re done properly without causing other damage,” said Gaskin.

No timeline is in place on when the trees could be moved.

More than 100 loads of debris have already been cleaned up.

