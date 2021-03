COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Long-time Columbus Chief Operations Officer David Armstrong will retire.

Armstrong is submitting his retirement letter to the city council tonight.

- Advertisement -

He has been the city’s COO for more than 14 years.

The city will start the application process immediately.

He is an attorney, a former mayor in the city of Natchez, and an author.

Armstrong’s last day is June 25th.