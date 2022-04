Columbus Council taps interim fire chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire and Rescue will soon be under new management, but the new leader will be a familiar face.

The Columbus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to promote Assistant Chief Duane Hughes to Interim Chief of the department.

Hughes will be filling the post while the city begins its search for a replacement for Chief Martin Andrews.

Andrews announced his retirement in March after over 30 years with the department.