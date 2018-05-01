Columbus Councilmen approve CVB resolution

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The city and county officially agree on a resolution for the Columbus-Lowndes 2% Restaurant Tax, but the tax remains in limbo.

The city unanimously approved the CVB resolution that includes a $100,000 floor.

Back in March, Representatives Jeff Smith and Gary Chism requested the city and county keep the $325,000 sales floor that’s been in place for years.

Mayor Robert Smith says Tuesday vote was an important moment for the council.

“It shows unity within the community from the mayor and city council, the board of supervisors and the CVB board. We’re all on board and all entities want to partner and let’s do what is in the best interest of the citizens of the city and county,” said Mayor Smith.

Mayor Smith hopes the resolution will be in the agenda if the state holds a special session.

The board also approved the swearing in of 9 CPD officers as deputy court clerks.