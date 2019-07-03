Columbus councilmen resigns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus councilman Fred Jackson has resigned from office.

The Ward 4 representative turned in his resignation Wednesday morning to Mayor Robert Smith.

Jackson told the mayor he wanted to spend more time with family and pursue business opportunities.

The Ward 4 seat will remain vacant until a special election can be held.

Smith said there are steps to take before anyone can qualify for the position.

“To qualify, begin filling out the proper paperwork, to qualify, to fill the vacant seat in Ward 4 each candidate must have 50 petition qualified electors that live in Ward 4,” said Mayor Smith.

The city council will meet on Monday to set a special election, which is expected to be in late August.