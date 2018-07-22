Columbus Crash Sends Two To Hospital

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Sunday afternoon car crash in Columbus, sends two drivers to the hospital.

It happened a little after noon on Yorkville Road near the Dean Acres neighborhood.

A car and SUV collided, totaling both cars.

Both drivers were taken by ambulance to Baptist Memorial Golden Triangle Hospital.

Witnesses say it looked like speeding caused the collision.

One witness was driving behind the SUV and says she saw the crash happen.

“I was traveling westbound behind the Toyota Sequoia and the Honda was traveling eastbound and it came across the road and slammed into the Toyota Sequoia,” says witness, Jana Shanklin.

The crash is under investigation.