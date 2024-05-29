Columbus Crime: Memorial Day Weekend Mayhem

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A homicide in Columbus kicked off Memorial Day weekend Thursday.

A string of crimes followed. From that homicide to shootings and burglaries, Columbus got a glimpse of it all.

The Friendly City was anything but this Memorial Day Weekend. Two Dollar Generals and a Sunflower were burglarized. Multiple cars were broken into and two people were shot. Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says he’s not taking it.

“I don’t want you to pile it all up making it seem like we just OK Corral cause it’s not.”

Randy Pratt and Tyeuavis Roby were shot Sunday, but say they didn’t know the shooters.

“9 times out of ten, these people know who is shooting at them. Some reason they don’t want to tell. Cause if you shoot at me, ima tell it.

They missed this time. Who’s to say, they ain’t gone miss next time and that’s why we trying to get these individuals into custody.”

And police say one man was on a weekend stealing spree. Samuel Head allegedly targeted Dollar General on Main Street, on Saturday. The next night, Dollar General on Military Road and Sunflower Grocery were also on the hit list.

“This time we were able to get some surveillance video of one of the stores ’cause the manager met us at the same time. Officers were able to give a description over the radio. They heard it, waited, saw the individual, made contact with him. He still had the brick that he used to break in. And some of the stuff that he stole from the stores, he had in his possession.”

Multiple cars were also broken into over the weekend. The chief says thieves aren’t trying hard at all. They’re just checking a door handle.

“People are not locking their cars. They’re leaving purses. They’re leaving laptops, they’re leaving stuff on the front seat and not locking the car. I mean, I need you to help us. We can only be in a certain amount of places at certain times.”

Daughtry says Columbus is no different from any other city in the Golden Triangle.

“People know that we have problems in the city of Columbus like any other city, but our good far outweighs the bad.”

Samuel Head was arrested and charged with 3 counts of Burglary of Commercial Building and is being held at Lowndes County Adult Detention Center awaiting initial appearance.

If you have information on any crimes mentioned, contact CPD immediately.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.