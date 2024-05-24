Columbus crime: Second body found this year

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – The man found in an East Columbus apartment complex early this morning has been identified as 20-year-old Skylan Sherrod of Columbus.

According to the Columbus Police Department, this is the second homicide of the year in the city.

The victim was last seen at his Deerfield home around 11 last night.

Shots were heard in the early morning hours but Sherrod’s body was found just after 8 o’clock Thursday morning.

“I had to look into a mother’s eyes and tell her her son is deceased.”

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry says his officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Bishop Circle after a body was discovered..

“We did have shots fired in this area around 2, but the unfortunate part is: so many people in different communities have gotten desensitized as far as shots fired so unfortunately, nobody called 911. So we had no knowledge of it when we got here.”

The number of gunshot wounds the victim sustained hasn’t been confirmed.

“If you’ve never sat in our shoes when you’re speaking to that loved one, it lights a fire in you to make sure you try to bring some type of closure to this family.”

The chief says his investigators have interviewed witnesses and are now working on leads in the case, but they’re still asking for the public’s help.

“So if anybody saw anything, I don’t care if you saw a vehicle leaving the area, if you saw somebody running, just give us a call. Contact the Columbus Police Department. You can use Crime Stoppers where you can possibly get a reward. Or you can do the P3 hotline, but we need to get this individual or individuals in custody.”

Sherrod’s body will be sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

