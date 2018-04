COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is getting national recognition for its cultural scene, but it needs your help to put it over the top.

Columbus is a finalist in USA Today‘s “10 Best Reader’s Choice Travel Award” contest

- Advertisement -

The city is a contender for the “Best Small Town Cultural Scene”.

That’s where you come in. To get Columbus to Number One readers have to vote . You can vote online at USA Today 10 Best .

Voting is underway and runs through Monday May 14th.