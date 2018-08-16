Columbus cuts funding with the LINK

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Friendly City is cutting the LINK out of its budget.

In a 3 to 2 vote during Thursday’s budget meeting, councilmen cut the $100,000 annual payment it makes to the LINK for help in economic development.

City leaders say the money will still go towards retail recruitment.

WCBI reported earlier this week the city has already budgeted $36,000 to hire a recruiter for one year.

The $100,000 that would go to the LINK will now just go into what that recruiter might need.

Thursday afternoon Councilmen Stephen Jones and Fredrick Jackson voted against cutting the LINK’s funding.

Jones believes that though the LINK is industry driven, that drives in retail.

“I just thought we were moving too fast. I did. I can’t speak for Mr. Jackson, but I thought we were moving a little too fast and we needed to do more research before making a decision that was important to our community,” said Councilman Jones.

WCBI caught up with Councilman Charlie Box earlier this week to talk about retail in the Friendly City.

He says a rent study by the Chamber of Commerce shows there needs to be more retail.

Many retailers go into nearby places like, Tuscaloosa and Starkville.

Box says the city’s goal is to get people to shop here and generate revenue for the city.

Over the last decade, Box said in an interview, the city’s paid the LINK nearly $1 million.

“About $1 million that we have paid them for industrial development and recruiting and we feel like that we just haven’t got enough for our money. So, that’s why we want somebody actually on board working for us. The LINK has done a fantastic job with industrial development for the county, but not so much for the city,” said Councilman Box.

Councilman Jones says he doesn’t think cutting the LINK’s funding will be a major impact. He says everyone has the same goal in mind and that’s to make Columbus a place people want to shop.

Joe Max Higgins tells us that the cut doesn’t affect the LINK.

The city expects to meet with Navi Retail, a potential recruiter at Monday’s Council meeting.