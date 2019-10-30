Columbus Disaster Recovery Center closing Thursday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – February storm and tornado victims needing assistance have one more day to visit the Disaster Recovery Center in Columbus.

Thursday will be the last day the center will be open. The center will close for good at 6 p.m.

Survivors will still be able to get assistance by calling the FEMA Hotline at 800-621-3362.

The Columbus Disaster Recover Center is set up at East Columbus Gym at 222 Lawrence Drive.

For more information on storm and tornado damage assistance, click here.