Columbus driver arrested after allegedly hitting someone early Friday morning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus driver is arrested after allegedly hitting someone early this morning.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the accident happened in the 1500 block of Main Street, near the police department, about five AM.

The person hit by the vehicle continues to recover in the hospital.

Shelton tells WCBI that the driver left the scene but later called law enforcement, saying they believe they had hit someone.

The driver’s name has not been released.

However, Shelton says they will be charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.