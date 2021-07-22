Columbus elected officials encourage citizens to get vaccinated

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s your “best shot” at staying healthy. That’s the message county and city leaders are sending to the African-American community.

Lowndes County Supervisor Leroy Brooks and other local elected officials held a press conference today to focus attention on the seriousness of the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

Brooks is urging everyone to get vaccinated but says it is especially important in the African-American community.

“Data in Mississippi indicates that African Americans under the age of 39 have been disproportionally affected. We are seeing a dramatic rise in Lowndes County, as in the State of Mississippi,” said Leroy Brooks, Supervisor in Lowndes County, District 5.

“We are encouraging you please seek help, listen to science, listen to people that are going out, being protected by this vaccination, and make sure to get your family and yourself vaccinated,” said Ethel Stewart, Columbus City Council, Ward 1.

Brooks especially urges parents of school-aged children to get themselves and their kids vaccinated before school starts.