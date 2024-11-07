Columbus Exchange celebrates early V-Day with service members

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Exchange Club recognized current and former service members ahead of Veterans Day.

The club’s “One Nation Under God” event featured special music, a moment of prayer, and keynote speaker Lieutenant Colonel Jason R. Posey.

Even though he has served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army, Posey wasn’t focused on past military service.

As a Military Science Professor at Mississippi State University, Posey’s attention is on training the officers of the future through the university’s Army ROTC program.

A program which he says is going strong both enrolling more cadets and commissioning more officers this year over last.

Posey said the credit for building the program goes not to the instructors, but to the students.

“Cadets have a huge role in recruiting because, you know, I’m getting up there in age; but when they see our cadets, they’re young, they’re athletic, and they’re fit. They’re involved in multiple activities across the campus. So, when candidates come there to visit the school and talk to our cadets, they find out what that experience is going to be like. So, I think that’s our number one thing that has helped our recruiting is our cadets”, said LTC Jason Posey.

Last school year, the Army ROTC program commissioned 10 new officers. Posey said this year, between Fall and Spring graduating classes they expect to commission 22.

