Columbus Exchange Club honors Trooper of the year for MHP

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An area Highway Patrolman was honored for his service today in Columbus.

The Columbus Exchange Club took time out to honor the Trooper of the Year for Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G.

This year’s honoree is Patrolman Chase Voyles.

The Chickasaw County native is a 3-year veteran of MHP, but has only been with Troop G for the past year.

Graduating in cadet class 65 was a lifelong goal for Voyles.

He said that the Highway Patrol is like a second family.

<“We leave our families to go with this family, and we might be with this family for a few days to a few weeks, but I can always count on any trooper, anywhere in the state. If I call them and I need help, I’m going to get help. And, it’s the same with them. If they need help, they call me, it’s automatic,” said Voyles.

While the Exchange Club presents the award, the members of Troop G are the ones who vote for the honor.

