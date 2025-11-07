Columbus Exchange Club learns more about “One Nation Under God” month

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Exchange Club’s stated vision is “A strong America, safe communities, and unified people”. Today, the Columbus Exchange Club took time to focus on that vision.

November is “One Nation Under God” month for the National Exchange Club.

The citizenship project has been a part of the Exchange Club for more than 60 years.

Today, Columbus members learned more about the Pledge of Allegiance and Exchange’s influence on it.

The original pledge went through a couple of edits from its original form in 1892 to the version we’re familiar with, which was adopted in 1954.

That was the year the phrase “under God” was added. President Dwight Eisenhower took the idea to Congress, and the Exchange Club and other civic groups lobbied lawmakers to make the change.

“His first year in office, he was visiting a Presbyterian church in New York. The pastor gave a pretty passionate speech about adding that we’re in a nation that is founded on the belief of ‘one nation under God’, and upon hearing that sermon, he decided we’re going to add this and went to Congress and asked them to adopt this new pledge that has the wording ‘one nation under God,” said Lee Burdine from Columbus Exchange Club.

Today’s program also included information on the proper use and display of the American Flag.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.