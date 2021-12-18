Columbus Falcons and Sale Elementary students conclude can competition

Fledgling Falcons from Sale Elementary take on the "big guys" in a canned food drive

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –A little friendly competition between the Columbus High School Football team and the kids at Sale Elementary School is paying off for area food banks.

The kids from Sale and the Falcons had a contest to see who could collect the most canned food during the holiday season.

The football team came back with 1,200. Not to be outdone their grade school opponents brought in 1,300

The Falcons took their food to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

Their fledgling foes delivered theirs to Helping Hands.

“We spend a lot of time talking about how we can lift as we continue to grow as individuals, and these young men have taken that in great stride. So, I am very proud of them taking initiative and working hard and the effort of raising these cans for the community.”

“You can do a lot for the community. Most people do not have much this time of year, so it’s kind of hard on people. So, we try to make it easier and brighten the light for people”

The football team also entertained area nursing home residents with a few Christmas Carols..