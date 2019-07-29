Columbus Falcons celebrate the start of new school year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Falcons are getting ready to go back to school.

To help ring in a new school year there was a community wide pep rally at the Columbus High football stadium.

Dozens filled the stands in purple and gold.

Several city and school leaders including Doctor Cherie Labat and Chief Fred Shelton were there.

The night was about coming together and getting excited for the new year! The band performed as well as the cheerleaders and the district announced this years athletes.

The first day for students is August 6th.